Morgan Stanley Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $18.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBBY. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,478 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,636,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after acquiring an additional 127,081 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.