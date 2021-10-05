M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.77. M&T Bank posted earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $14.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.65.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.71. M&T Bank has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,332,000 after acquiring an additional 176,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 11.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,715 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

