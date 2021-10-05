Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Myers Industries worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 195,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $2,024,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

MYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $175,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

