Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 731.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $2,871,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $2,954,751.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,118.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,079 shares of company stock valued at $26,369,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $129.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.55.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

