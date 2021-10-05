National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.0% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

