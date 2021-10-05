National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 3.21% of National Western Life Group worth $26,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $211.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $769.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.01 and its 200-day moving average is $229.17. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.85 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $14.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.17 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.47%.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

