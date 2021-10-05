Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 18,067 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. raised their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

