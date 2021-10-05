Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 6,422 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after buying an additional 6,623,077 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,886,000 after buying an additional 213,568 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,726,000 after buying an additional 201,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,719,000 after buying an additional 353,062 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,728,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,663,000 after buying an additional 476,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAR opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $71.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.92.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.