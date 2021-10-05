Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.12 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Clean Harbors worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $191,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors stock opened at $106.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $108.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.03.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.