Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.12 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Clean Harbors worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $191,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors stock opened at $106.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $108.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.03.
In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
