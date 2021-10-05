Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 248.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,949 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

