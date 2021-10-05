Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.20% of SPX worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. SPX Co. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

