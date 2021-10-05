Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,319 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.15% of TEGNA worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in TEGNA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,311,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 390,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TEGNA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,568,000 after purchasing an additional 195,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,091,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 493,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TEGNA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,157,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,994,000 after purchasing an additional 71,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,547,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,797,000 after purchasing an additional 225,754 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGNA stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Barrington Research lowered TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

