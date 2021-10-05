Navalign LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Navalign LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 42.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $246,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 254,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.89. 12,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,532. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

