Navalign LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

PG stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.22. The stock had a trading volume of 136,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,938. The stock has a market cap of $340.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.20. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.