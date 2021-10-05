Navalign LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock traded up $59.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,249.74. 100,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,379.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3,364.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,158.05.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.