Navalign LLC Has $523,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Navalign LLC reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,894. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.30. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,090 shares of company stock valued at $10,368,734 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.