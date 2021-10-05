Navalign LLC Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,684 shares of company stock worth $22,875,579 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

Shares of PANW traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $475.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

