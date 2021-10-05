Navalign LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Navalign LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5,921.9% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,039,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.76. The company had a trading volume of 309,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,768. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $323.72 and a 12-month high of $456.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $445.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

