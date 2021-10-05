Navalign LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Navalign LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.34.

Shares of BABA traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.70. 321,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,899,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

