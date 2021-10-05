Navalign LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Navalign LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.89. 54,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,410. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

