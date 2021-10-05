Nellore Capital Management LLC Has $43.13 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nellore Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 13.7% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 265.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 290,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $601,827,000 after buying an additional 211,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,936.7% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 141,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,518,000 after buying an additional 144,712 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $37.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,712.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,801.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,538.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,436.00 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,097.60.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,646.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,234 shares of company stock valued at $413,063,286 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

