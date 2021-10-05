NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 31.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTES. HSBC decreased their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.26.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $34.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

