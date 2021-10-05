Neutrino USD (USDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $540.04 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $540.04 million and $19.93 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00062474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00108395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00140957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 83.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,311.26 or 1.00211999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.88 or 0.06819820 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 549,227,062 coins and its circulating supply is 549,226,479 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.