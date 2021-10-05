New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,190 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 157.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,496,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,121,000 after buying an additional 2,140,787 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 49.4% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,048,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after buying an additional 1,669,320 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 21.2% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,551,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,154,000 after buying an additional 797,366 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 41.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,181,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,529,000 after buying an additional 640,552 shares during the period. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

