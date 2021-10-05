Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR) Director Douglas Burton Forster Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR) Director Douglas Burton Forster acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$46,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,053,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,294,082.10.

PCR opened at C$0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.74. Newcore Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$59.16 million and a P/E ratio of -185.00.

About Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V)

Pinecrest Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration and junior mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds a 100% interest in the Enchi gold project located in southwest Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

