News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Position Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,215,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.54% of News worth $82,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at $3,730,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in News by 22,169.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of News by 358.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 363,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at about $3,062,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

