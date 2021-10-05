NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 733.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,960 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

