NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,493,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 5.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NICE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.21.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $274.50 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $304.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.87 and a 200-day moving average of $251.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

