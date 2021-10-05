Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:NPNYY opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 50.05%.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

