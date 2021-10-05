Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,520,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nokia were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter worth about $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 232,412 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 70.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 214,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 88,290 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 166,922.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,435,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,734 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

