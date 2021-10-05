Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 134.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Nordson by 23.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at $36,250,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 40.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $240.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $245.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

