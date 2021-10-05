Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective (up from $1.10) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

NAK opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.88. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.26.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.