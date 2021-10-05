Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $1.20 target price (up previously from $1.10) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.44 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 52.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,561,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032,636 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,868 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

