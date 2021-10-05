Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.63.

Shares of NTRS traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average of $113.34. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

