Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 369,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,288 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,651,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $884.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $283,220 over the last quarter. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

