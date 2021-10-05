NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 67,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1,184.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $172.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

