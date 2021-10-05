NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 467 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of HDV opened at $95.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $100.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average of $96.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.