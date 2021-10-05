Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutanix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $37.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,257. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 46,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 23.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

