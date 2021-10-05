Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.09

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$86.09 and last traded at C$85.70, with a volume of 317162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$85.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien to C$91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$78.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.59.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,983,877.50. Also, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,465,040.98.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

