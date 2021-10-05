Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NCA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. 28,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,983. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.76% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

