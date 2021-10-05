Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NNY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 31,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,253. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.85.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
