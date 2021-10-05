Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NNY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 31,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,253. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

