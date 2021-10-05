Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Short Interest Up 51.3% in September

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the August 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:NXTD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. 195,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,531,318. Nxt-ID has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nxt-ID by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 45,081 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nxt-ID by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Nxt-ID during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 92.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

