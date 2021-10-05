O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

OI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.13.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

