Oakhurst Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,380,977 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Oakhurst Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,380,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,967,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Oakhurst Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 790.7% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,754. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.

