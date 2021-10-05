Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Jane Tufnell Buys 3,150 Shares of Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Jane Tufnell bought 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,008.50 ($6,543.64).

Odyssean Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 157 ($2.05) on Tuesday. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 154.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.48 million and a P/E ratio of 3.24.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.