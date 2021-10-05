Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) is Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472,114 shares during the quarter. Open Lending comprises about 2.3% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 10.59% of Open Lending worth $575,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Open Lending by 16.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,067,000 after purchasing an additional 205,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $1,326,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $4,069,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Open Lending news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,251,626 shares of company stock worth $42,497,442. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.60 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

