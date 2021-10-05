Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Get Open Text alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of OTEX opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Open Text by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 6.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Open Text by 29.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 13.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,479,000 after acquiring an additional 791,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Text (OTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.