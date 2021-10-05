Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xylem in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Shares of XYL opened at $119.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $157,762,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 30.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after acquiring an additional 477,047 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 44.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,012,000 after acquiring an additional 449,886 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 4,439.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after buying an additional 336,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Xylem by 19.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after buying an additional 254,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,499,624. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

