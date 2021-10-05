OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Down 2.6%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.91 and last traded at $81.91. Approximately 1,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 250,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 697.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. Analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 13,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $753,031.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,684.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $152,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,929 shares of company stock worth $5,583,676. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 292.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 153,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 65,077 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

