Origin Dollar Price Up 1.1% This Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00107988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00139828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,913.09 or 0.99880721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.93 or 0.06729529 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

